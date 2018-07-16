Delhi Teen Hangs Herself After Telling Cops She Didn't Want To Go Home

A 17-year-old girl was found hanging at the Tilak Vihar police station in west Delhi on Sunday morning. The police say they were planning to send her to Nari Niketan, but she ran to a room at the station and locked herself. The police broke open the door and found her hanging, an officer said.

The girl's mother alleged that their neighbours had kidnapped her as they wanted her to marry their son.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Our neighbour abducted her. They were forcing my daughter to marry their son, but I objected to it as she was a minor. Then I got a call from the police. I saw her hanging in one room while my three sons were locked in another," the mother told ANI.

Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of police (West), said the girl had come to the police station around 2 am on Saturday, and said that she didn't want to go home.

"There was a dispute between the girl's family and their neighbours. So both the families were called to the police station. A fight broke out between them at the police station. They were planning to send the girl to Nari Niketan because she refused to go home. Meanwhile, the girl went to the next room and hanged herself," Mr Kumar said.