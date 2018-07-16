The Website
16 July 2018 Last Updated at 11:15 am National

Delhi Teen Hangs Herself After Telling Cops She Didn't Want To Go Home

Outlook Web Bureau
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
outlookindia.com
2018-07-16T11:15:00+0530

A 17-year-old girl was found hanging at the Tilak Vihar police station in west Delhi on Sunday morning. The police say they were planning to send her to Nari Niketan, but she ran to a room at the station and locked herself. The police broke open the door and found her hanging, an officer said.

The girl's mother alleged that their neighbours had kidnapped her as they wanted her to marry their son.

"Our neighbour abducted her. They were forcing my daughter to marry their son, but I objected to it as she was a minor. Then I got a call from the police. I saw her hanging in one room while my three sons were locked in another," the mother told ANI.

Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of police (West), said the girl had come to the police station around 2 am on Saturday, and said that she didn't want to go home.

An inquiry has been initiated in which the police's role and if there was any negligence on the police's part will also be examined.

 

ANI

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Police & Security Forces Investigation/Enquiry Suicides National

