﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Delhi: Organisers Cancel TM Krishna's Concert After Trolls Call Him Anti-India, Urban Naxal

Delhi: Organisers Cancel TM Krishna's Concert After Trolls Call Him Anti-India, Urban Naxal

The concert was scheduled to be held in Delhi this Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 November 2018
Delhi: Organisers Cancel TM Krishna's Concert After Trolls Call Him Anti-India, Urban Naxal
PTI Photos
Delhi: Organisers Cancel TM Krishna's Concert After Trolls Call Him Anti-India, Urban Naxal
outlookindia.com
2018-11-15T08:50:02+0530

A concert of award-winning classical musician TM Krishna was called off on Wednesday due to the alleged propagandist strategies of right-wing trolls.

The concert was scheduled to be held in Delhi this Saturday.

"Give me a stage anywhere in Delhi on November 17, I will come and sing. We just can’t let ourselves be cowed down by this kind of threats." Indian Express quoted Krishna as saying.

Krishna’s concert was to be part of a two-day “Dance and Music in the Park” festival at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, organised jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the cultural body, SPIC-MACAY.

This isn’t the first time that Krishna's programme has faced threats from Hindu groups.

Krishna, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee, has received several threats from right-wing outfits in the past for singing Christian hymns and songs on non-Hindu themes. 

In August, a controversy broke out after Ramanathan Seetharaman, self-proclaimed founder of the Coimbatore-based Hindu group Rashtriya Sanathana Seva Sangam, targeted Krishna and vocalists O.S. Arun and Nithyashree Mahadevan, accusing them of promoting conversion through singing Christian hymns.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau T.M. Krishna Delhi Singer Hinduism National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hima Das Appointed First Youth Ambassador Of UNICEF India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters