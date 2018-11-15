Delhi: Organisers Cancel TM Krishna's Concert After Trolls Call Him Anti-India, Urban Naxal

A concert of award-winning classical musician TM Krishna was called off on Wednesday due to the alleged propagandist strategies of right-wing trolls.

The concert was scheduled to be held in Delhi this Saturday.

"Give me a stage anywhere in Delhi on November 17, I will come and sing. We just can’t let ourselves be cowed down by this kind of threats." Indian Express quoted Krishna as saying.

Krishna’s concert was to be part of a two-day “Dance and Music in the Park” festival at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, organised jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the cultural body, SPIC-MACAY.

This isn’t the first time that Krishna's programme has faced threats from Hindu groups.

Krishna, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee, has received several threats from right-wing outfits in the past for singing Christian hymns and songs on non-Hindu themes.



In August, a controversy broke out after Ramanathan Seetharaman, self-proclaimed founder of the Coimbatore-based Hindu group Rashtriya Sanathana Seva Sangam, targeted Krishna and vocalists O.S. Arun and Nithyashree Mahadevan, accusing them of promoting conversion through singing Christian hymns.