23 December 2017 Last Updated at 5:18 pm National

Delhi High Court Suspends Two Judges From Dwarka District Court Over Corruption Charges

Outlook Web Bureau
2017-12-23T17:32:01+0530

The Delhi High Court today suspended two judges over the charges of corruption against them.

The two were additional district judges at the Dwarka district court

The evidence, which formed the basis of allegations, has already been handed over to the court.

More details are awaited

