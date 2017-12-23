The Delhi High Court today suspended two judges over the charges of corruption against them.
The two were additional district judges at the Dwarka district court
The evidence, which formed the basis of allegations, has already been handed over to the court.
More details are awaited
Delhi High Court Suspends Two Judges From Dwarka District Court Over Corruption Charges
The Delhi High Court today suspended two judges over the charges of corruption against them.
READ MORE IN:
Next Story : Here's Why Two Beggars Were Hired As Computer Operator And Assistant Therapist In Hyderabad
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In The Fodder Scam Case
- Army Major, 3 Jawans Killed After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In J&K
- Why Should Anybody Have Problem With Singing 'Vande Mataram'? Asks Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- MCD, Police Seal Shops In Delhi Posh Defence Colony Market; South Ext, Green Park, Greater Kailash Next?
- More than 10,000 Applications Of Migrants From Pakistan's Hindu Community Pending: Rajasthan HC Told
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Plays Bal Thackeray In Biopic, Watch Teaser
- Vijay Rupani To Continue As Gujarat Chief Minister
- Why Does Hindu Diaspora In Developed Multicultural Countries Hate Minorities Back Home In India?
- 127 Countries Including India Vote Against US Move On Jerusalem, 'Will Remember This Day' Says US
- Indian Christians Are Losing Faith In Modi Government, Says Top Catholic Body
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Plays Bal Thackeray In Biopic, Watch Teaser
Post a Comment