Cyclone Titli Hits Odisha's Gopalpur, 3 Lakh People Evacuated

The process of landfall of the very severe cyclone Titli started early Thursday with surface wind reaching speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The process of landfall has started and it will completely cross the Odisha coast in one or two hours. The system will pass close to Gopalpur," H R Biswas, Director of Metereological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told PTI.

The IMD said, "The forward sector of the eye of the storm has been entering into the land mass."

#Visuals from Ganjam's Gopalpur after #TitliCyclone made landfall in the region at 5:30 am today. 10,000 people from low lying areas had been evacuated to govt shelters till last night. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/HEYog0DNe7 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2018

While Gopalpur in Odisha reported surface winds at 126 kmph, Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh recorded wind speed of 56 kmph.

As the landfall process started, at least five districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur are receiving good amount of rainfall coupled with high speed winds under the impact of Titli.

Biswas said the very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS), 'Titli', is being monitored by the coastal Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur and Paradip.

The latest observations indicate that 'Titli', over west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 19 kmph during the past six hours.

After the landfall, the system is very likely to re-curve gradually northeastwards, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually.

Reports of trees, electric poles getting uprooted and damages to kuchha houses were reported, officials said, adding that road communication in some places, including Gopalpur and Berhampur, was snapped.

As many as 3 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha on Wednesday in view of severe cyclonic storm.

The people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khordha districts.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparedness at Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office as cyclone Titli races towards Odisha-Andhra coast.

"Till now 3 lakh people have been evacuated as cyclone Titli is likely to make landfall at 5 am tomorrow," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the position of the reservoir and asked the authorities to closely monitor the situation.

SRC Bishnupada Sethi has asked collectors of affected districts to ensure that 836 numbers of multi-purpose shelters are kept ready to accommodate maximum people.

13 NDRF and 9 ODRAF teams have been deployed in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapada, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khordha, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Boudh and Sambalpur districts.

Besides, fire service teams across Odisha have been asked to remain in the alert, said the SRC office.

While all district collectors have been asked to keep the administrative machinery in preparedness, District Emergency Operation Centres of all districts and control rooms of different departments have been activated round the clock.