Cyclone Titli: Death Toll Rises To 61, CM Asks Officials To Work On War-Footing

The toll in Cyclone Titli and the subsequent floods in Odisha rose to 61, with the state government confirming four more casualties on Saturday and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directing officials to complete restoration work within the stipulated time.

Reports of death of 11 more people were being verified at district level, Chief Secretary A P Padhi said after a review of relief and restoration activities in the 17 affected districts.

He said four more people had died in the cyclone and the resultant floods that had struck Odisha and neighbouring districts of Andhra Pradesh on October 11.

Of the 61 deaths confirmed so far, Padhi said three were fishermen from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. They died while fishing near Odisha coast and the bodies were recovered, he said.

The state government has submitted a preliminary report to the Centre on the damage caused by the cyclone and the flood, he said, adding it has sought Rs 1,000 crore as interim assistance.

Patnaik reviewed the ongoing restoration work in the affected districts and directed secretaries of various departments to take up relief efforts on a war-footing.

A senior official said that Patnaik had instructed that rebuilding of roads, drinking water facilities, power supply and damage assessment should be completed soon.

The chief minister would send independent observers to the affected areas to oversee completion of restoration work, he said.

On the progress made in relief and restoration work, Padhi said the repair of all the roads, except in Sorada in Ganjam district and Daringbadi in Kandhmal district, were completed.

He said the supply of drinking water to all urban local bodies (ULBs) and 570 of the 650 villages in the affected districts was restored. The damaged tubewells were repaired as well, the chief secretary added.

Power connectivity to about 90 per cent of the affected areas would be completed by October 22, the chief secretary said, adding 50 kg of rice was provided to each affected family in the worst-hit Gajapati district.

He further said financial assistance of Rs 11 crore was disbursed among the affected families in Gajapati district, while the process was in the final stage in Ganjam district.

Each family in Gajapati was being given 50 kg rice and Rs 1,000 in cash as relief, while the affected families in Ganjam have got 25 kg of rice and Rs 2,000 cash.

The chief secretary said about 57,000 houses were completely damaged and the Odisha government had sought sanction of houses under Pradham Mantri Awas Yojana.

