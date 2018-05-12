The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 May 2018 Last Updated at 11:01 am National

CRPF Jawan Killed In Pulwama Encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Chinar Bagh, Mohalla Takiya, in Pulwama late on Friday following information about presence of militants there.
Outlook Web Bureau
CRPF Jawan Killed In Pulwama Encounter
Representative Image- File
CRPF Jawan Killed In Pulwama Encounter
outlookindia.com
2018-05-12T11:07:33+0530

A CRPF jawan was killed and a civilian injured in a brief exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir,  police said today. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Chinar Bagh, Mohalla Takiya, in Pulwama late on Friday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. 

"As soon as the search party approached the suspect's house, militants hiding inside fired indiscriminately due to which the house owner Bashir Ahmad sustained an injury and is stated to be stable now," the official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

He said during the initial exchange of fire between militants and security forces, a CRPF jawan  sustained injuries. The jawan, Mandeep Kumar, later succumbed to injuries.

The militants, taking advantage of the darkness, fled from the spot, he said adding the operation was called off early this morning.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Encounters National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Karnataka Polls: 11 Per Cent Polling In First Two Hours
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters