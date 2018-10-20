﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Counting For Jammu And Kashmir Municipal Polls Under Way, Results Today

Counting For Jammu And Kashmir Municipal Polls Under Way, Results Today

A total of 3,372 nominations were filed for 1,145 Wards and the voting was held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 October 2018
Counting For Jammu And Kashmir Municipal Polls Under Way, Results Today
PTI Photos (File)
Counting For Jammu And Kashmir Municipal Polls Under Way, Results Today
outlookindia.com
2018-10-20T11:40:43+0530

The counting of votes for the recently concluded municipal polls began in Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

Poll officials said that the counting started at 8 a.m., and all the results would be declared later in the day.

For the Srinagar municipal corporation, the counting is being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar and for the Jammu municipal corporation it is being held at the Polytechnic Institute near Bikram Chowk.

For other districts of the state, counting is being held at the respective district headquarters.

Tight security arrangements have been made all across the state.

The municipal elections that took place in the state after 13 years, were held in four phases, covering 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 17 lakh electors.

A total of 3,372 nominations were filed for 1,145 Wards and the voting was held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.

The Valley witnessed very low voter turnout while Jammu and Ladakh recorded heavy polling.

Of the 598 wards in Kashmir, 231 candidates were elected unopposed, while there were no candidates in 181 wards.

The overall voting percentage for these polls in the state was 35.1 per cent.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2018 Elections National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Amritsar Train Accident: Train Driver Says Was Given ‘Green Signal’, Detained By Police
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters