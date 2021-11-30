Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Controversy Stirs As Madhya Pradesh Minister Calls Chief Minister Chouhan Reincarnation Of Tantya Bhil

Patel was addressing the gathering during the 'Krantisurya Gaurav Yatra', under which urns of soil from Tantya Bhil's birth place Baroda Ahir village in Khandwa are being taken to Patalpani in Indore district, where a mega programme is scheduled on December 4 to pay tribute to this tribal revolutionary.

| PTI Photo

2021-11-30T11:01:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 11:01 am

A minister in the Madhya Pradesh BJP government has stirred a controversy by claiming that state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was an incarnation of tribal revolutionary Tantya Bhil. The opposition Congress, however, dubbed it as an insult of the tribal community and sought an apology from the minister.

The MP government has been observing week-long programmes to pay tribute to Tantya Bhil, also known as Tantya Mama, as part of its tribal outreach programme ahead of the revolutionary's death anniversary on December 4.

“Tantya Mama used to facilitate marriages of girls, our mama (as CM Chouhan is known popularly) also does the same. Tantya Mama used to loot the rich and distribute the wealth among the poor. Our CM does not loot, but collects taxes from the rich and spends it for the poor,” Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said addressing a gathering at Bhikangaon in Khargone district on Monday. “There is a similarity between the two of them. In a way, we can say Tantya Mama took rebirth as our CM Shivraj,” he added. The minister also drew a parallel between the physical appearance of Chouhan and Tantya Bhil.

Patel was addressing the gathering during the 'Krantisurya Gaurav Yatra', under which urns of soil from Tantya Bhil's birth place Baroda Ahir village in Khandwa are being taken to Patalpani in Indore district, where a mega programme is scheduled on December 4 to pay tribute to this tribal revolutionary.

Meanwhile, the state Congress said the comparison was an insult of the tribal icon. “Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel termed Tantya Bhil a robber, while CM Shivraj levies taxes on the rich. Is this a similarity? This is a wrong comparison. This is an insult of the tribal hero and the community. The minister and the BJP should apologise,” state Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said.

On November 23, Chouhan had announced to name Patalpani railway station in Indore after Tantya Bhil. He had also announced that Indore's Bhanwar Kuan intersection and MR 10 bus stand, being developed at the cost of 53 crore, will also be named after Bhil.

-With PTI Inputs

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Tribals Madhya Pradesh CM Congress Railway station
