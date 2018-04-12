The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:38 am Sports

Commonwealth Games: Tejaswini Sawant Claims Silver In Women's 50m Rifle Prone

A gold medallist at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in 10m air rifle singles and pairs with Avneet Kaur Sidhu events, Tejaswini is also the first Indian to clinch a gold in world championship in 2010.
Outlook Web Bureau
Commonwealth Games: Tejaswini Sawant Claims Silver In Women's 50m Rifle Prone
Courtesy: Twitter/Bikram Majithia
Commonwealth Games: Tejaswini Sawant Claims Silver In Women's 50m Rifle Prone
outlookindia.com
2018-04-12T11:39:36+0530

The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant brought her years of experience into play en route to claiming the silver medal in the women's 50m rifle prone event of the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.

Tejaswini shot 102.1, 102.4, 103.3, 102.8, 103.7, 104.6 for a cumulative score of 618.9 over six series to claim her six CWG medal.

Young Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished a lowly 16th with 602.2.

Advertisement opens in new window

Singapore's rifle ace Martina Lindsay Veloso won the gold medal with a Games record 621.0, while Seonaid Mcintosh of Scotland bagged the bronze with 618.1 at the Belmont Shooting centre here.

The 37-year-old former world champion was placed second after four series even as Moudgil faced elimination. She maintained her position at the end of the fifth series and ensured another medal for India with a final-series score of 104.6, her best effort of the day.

A gold medallist at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in 10m air rifle singles and pairs with Avneet Kaur Sidhu events, Tejaswini is also the first Indian to clinch a gold in world championship in 2010.

When Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games eight years ago, the Kohlapur-born shooter won silver in 50 rifle prone singles and bronze in 50 m rifle prone pairs along with Meena Kumari.

In the same Games, she also bagged silver in 50 m rifle 3 positions event along with Lajjakumari Goswami.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Australia Sports Commonwealth Games 2018 Sports Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Justice Chelameswar Refuses To List Former Law Minister's Plea Against CJI, says 'Reasons Are Too Obvious'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters