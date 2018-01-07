Cold Wave: Haryana Extends Winter Holidays In Schools Till January 14

In view of intense cold wave conditions prevailing in Haryana, the state government has decided to extend winter holidays in all schools up to January 14.

State Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma today said in view of the severe cold prevailing in the state, all state- run, government-aided and private schools will remain closed up to January 14.

Notably, most parts of Haryana are reeling under biting cold for over a week, with minimum temperatures hovering between 2 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius while maximum temperatures have been settling in the range of 14 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.

Fog also persisted at many places in the state, particularly in the southern parts, reducing visibility in the early morning and late evening hours.

