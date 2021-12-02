Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
CM Channi Calls His Governance "Changi Sarkar" That Delivers On Promises

"I am not 'ailaanjeet' (one who only makes announcements). I am 'vishwasjeet' (one who has won people's trust)": Charanjit Singh Channi.

CM Channi Calls His Governance "Changi Sarkar" That Delivers On Promises
2021-12-02T18:33:23+05:30
Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 6:33 pm

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi lashed out at the opposition party, saying he is not someone who just makes announcements rather he is the one who earns people’s trust by delivering on promises.

"Some say it is 'Channi sarkar', but I am nobody, I say this is 'changi sarkar'," he told reporters at a press conference in Punjab.

Channi also gave details of development works and pro-people initiatives taken by the state government after he assumed the charge of the Punjab CM in September, replacing Amarinder Singh.

"We work for the welfare of all classes. This government is of all, of common people," he added.

Targeting AAP, Channi said those who do not know anything about Punjab are questioning them about "aam aadmi. What I say that becomes law and I say what people, common people need".

"We made power cheaper from November 1 by Rs 3 for those having load up to 7 kw. In Punjab, power is the cheapest in the entire India, I am making this claim, let anyone counter me," said Channi, accusing rivals of "misleading" people. "They are misleading the public because the bills recently issued were for October period and the relief will get reflected in coming bills," he said.

Hitting out at the Shiromani Akali Dal over farm laws, he said, "The SAD is mother of these farm laws. They passed a law of contract farming first and they showed it to their (erstwhile) ally BJP, which later brought farm laws," he said.

The Centre on Wednesday notified a legislation to repeal the three agriculture laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a year now.

(With PTI Inputs)

Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Delhi AAP Government Punjab Congress Punjab Assembly election 2022
