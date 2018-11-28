Child Bride's Marriage Annulled After 12 Years In Rajasthan

Married at the age of six, a girl was finally able to disslove her 12-year-long marriage with the help of a NGO Saarthi Trust in Rajasthan.

Now 18, Pintudevi, daughter of a labourer, was married to a youth from Saran Nagar. Their marriage was dissolved by a Family Court in Jodhpur on Tuesday.

The child bride's in-laws were allegedly involved in criminal activities. When Pintudevi demanded a divorce, they threatened her family with dire consequences and social boycott.

With the support of Kriti Bharti, Founder and Managing Trustee of non-government organisation Saarthi Trust, Jodhpur, Pintudevi filed a plea in June to annul her marriage.

Judge P.K. Jain, while giving a stern message to the society about the evils of child marriage, passed the orders to annul the marriage.

Pintudevi told IANS, "I am freed from the clutches of child marriage with the help of Kriti didi and now I will study to make my dreams come true."

Bharti said the best efforts are being made for better rehabilitation of Pintudevi after the annulment of her marriage.



(IANS)