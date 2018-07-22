The Website
22 July 2018 Last Updated at 8:20 am National

Chennai: 1 Killed, 17 injured After Building Collapses, Search Concluded Says NDRF

P.Ponniah, District Collector, said, "23 people have been rescued so far, rescue operations will continue."
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-07-22T08:20:14+0530

One person was killed while 17 were left critically injured after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Kandanchavadi area here on Saturday.

Out of the 17 people injured, five are left with head injuries, along with two in critical condition.

P.Ponniah, District Collector, said, "23 people have been rescued so far, rescue operations will continue."

Earlier, eight ambulances and three fire tenders were pressed into action after reports of the mishap surfaced. 

Search concluded, says NDRF

The National Disaster Response Force said that the search has ended from their end.

Vinoj, Assistant Commandant, NDRF said, "From our end search has concluded. One dead body was recovered. 61 personnel were part of this operation."

(ANI)

