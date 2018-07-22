Chennai: 1 Killed, 17 injured After Building Collapses, Search Concluded Says NDRF

One person was killed while 17 were left critically injured after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Kandanchavadi area here on Saturday.

Out of the 17 people injured, five are left with head injuries, along with two in critical condition.

One dead body recovered, 17 people injured & 23 people rescued after a building collapsed in Chennai's Kandanchavadi area, yesterday. Rescue operations underway. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/G72ezX69hw — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2018

P.Ponniah, District Collector, said, "23 people have been rescued so far, rescue operations will continue."

Earlier, eight ambulances and three fire tenders were pressed into action after reports of the mishap surfaced.

Search concluded, says NDRF

The National Disaster Response Force said that the search has ended from their end.

Vinoj, Assistant Commandant, NDRF said, "From our end search has concluded. One dead body was recovered. 61 personnel were part of this operation."

(ANI)