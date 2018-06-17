Centre Not To Extend Ramzan Ceasefire In Jammu & Kashmir

The centre has decided not to extend suspension of operations in Jammu and Kashmir announced for Ramzan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

"On 17th May, GoI took decision that Security Forces will not conduct offensive operations in J&K during holy month of Ramzan. Decision was taken in interests of the peace loving people of J&K, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere to observe Ramzan," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Security Forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings. Government will continue with its endeavour to create an environment free of terror and violence in J&K, news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The announcement comes days after senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead in Srinagar.

Last month, the Home Ministry announced that the security personnel would halt operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, during the holy month of Ramzan.

However, the Ministry clarified that the security forces retain the right to strike, if attacked or if civilians are found to be in danger.

But there has been no let-up in ceasefire violations at the LoC, and sporadic incidents of militants striking security forces continue.

(Agencies)