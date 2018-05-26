CBSE Declares Class 12 Exam Results: You Can Check It Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared its class 12 result on Saturday.

You can check the results here- http://www.cbseresults.nic.in.

Overall pass percentage is 83.01% & the top three regions are Trivandrum (97.32%), Chennai (93.87%) and Delhi (89%). Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the exams with 499 marks out of 500.

A total of 11,86,306 students had registered for the CBSE examination from across the country held in 4,138 centers in India and 71 centers outside the country.

Originally scheduled between March 3 and April 13, the exams for class 12 were extended to April 27 when a re-examination had to be conducted subsequent to the economic paper leakage.

The question papers of class XII Economics exams held on March 26 were leaked on WhatsApp.

The re-examination of the Class XII Economics paper was conducted on April 25. The date for releasing the Class 10 results is yet to be announced.

Last year, a result for CBSE Class 12 examination was declared in the last week of May and the result for Class 10 was declared in the first week of June. The post-result CBSE counseling will begin from May 26 and continue till June 9 from 8 am to 10 pm on all days. For the 21st consecutive year, CBSE will be providing counseling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to Class X and XII results.

During the 2nd Phase, 69 expert volunteers including Principals, trained counselors, and special educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be available for Tele-Counseling.

Out of these, 49 are from India including 02 special educators, while 20 experts are located in Nepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar, Jeddah), Sultanate of Oman, UAE (Dubai, Sharjah, RasAl-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore, and Qatar.

This year also CBSE will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in which can be accessed on mobile phones on Android and iOS platforms. (ANI)