28 May 2018 Last Updated at 3:52 pm National EDUCATION

CBSE Class 10 Results To Be Announced Tomorrow

The result will be announced at around 4 PM.
Outlook Web Bureau
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced that the results of Class 10 examinations will be declared tomorrow on its official website - results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.cbse.nic.in.

"The results will be declared on May 29 at 4 pm," an official from the CBSE said.

The board exams were marred by controversy this year with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand of Class 10 mathematics paper, but the HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination in the "interest of students".

This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams this year.

PTI

