CBSE Class 10 Result Date Likely To Be Declared Today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result date are likely to be declared on July 20, whereas Class 12 results are waiting to be released on July 30. However, any official confirmation from the CBSE board is still awaited.

The CBSE 10th result 2021 are expected to be released soon on the official result portals of the CBSE along with a number of other digital platforms.

Students and teachers had been speculating the board to release results today but no official confirmation has been made by CBSE on the same.

Candidates, however, are requested to keep a tab on the official website cbse.gov.in in order to check any further updates or announcements regarding the declaration of results. Apart from the official website, students can also access their results via DigiLocker, UMANG platforms and SMS facilities as well.

This year, the board results are being highly anticipated as it is the first time that results are being declared without any exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 18 lakh students are expecting to receive their Class 10 marks soon.

West Bengal Board also declared Class 10 examination results on Tuesday. This year's result has set an unprecedented record of 100 per cent pass percentage while 90 per cent of the students obtained above 60 per cent or more marks following the revised evaluation method this year.

