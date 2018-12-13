Build Goddess Sita's Statue Alongside Lord Ram's Statue In Ayodhya: Cong Leader To Yogi

Senior Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh addressed a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, proposing a statue of Goddess Sita beside the planned statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Singh has suggested to lower the hieght of already-planned Lord Ram's statue and in addition to that, build the statue of the divine pair on the ground.

"I suggest to half the height of Lord Ram's statue and in addition to that, build the statues of both Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in Ayodhya", said Singh.

Referring to the history of the epic mythology Ramayana, Singh said that Goddess Sita never received the rightful place as a daughter-in-law in Ayodhya. Now it seems like the right time to at least provide Goddess Sita her long-lost acknowledgement as Lord Ram's wife, said Singh in his letter.

"Lord Ram and Goddess Sita were set on a 14-year-long exile. Goddess Sita suffered injustice during 14-year-long exile", said Singh in the letter.

"After thousands of year of the age of Ramayana, Sita should now at least get the right place in Ayodhya. I hope that my suggestion gets accepted my your cabinet", Singh added.