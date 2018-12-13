﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Build Goddess Sita's Statue Alongside Lord Ram's Statue In Ayodhya: Cong Leader To Yogi

Build Goddess Sita's Statue Alongside Lord Ram's Statue In Ayodhya: Cong Leader To Yogi

Singh has suggested to lower the hieght of already-planned Lord Ram's statue and in addition to that, build the statue of the divine pair on the ground.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 December 2018
Build Goddess Sita's Statue Alongside Lord Ram's Statue In Ayodhya: Cong Leader To Yogi
Congress leader Dr Karan Singh writes to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
File Photo
Build Goddess Sita's Statue Alongside Lord Ram's Statue In Ayodhya: Cong Leader To Yogi
outlookindia.com
2018-12-13T20:19:45+0530
Also Read

Senior Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh addressed a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, proposing a statue of Goddess Sita beside the planned statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Singh has suggested to lower the hieght of already-planned Lord Ram's statue and in addition to that, build the statue of the divine pair on the ground.

"I suggest to half the height of Lord Ram's statue and in addition to that, build the statues of both Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in Ayodhya", said Singh.

Referring to the history of the epic mythology Ramayana, Singh said that Goddess Sita never received the rightful place as a daughter-in-law in Ayodhya. Now it seems like the right time to at least provide Goddess Sita her long-lost acknowledgement as Lord Ram's wife, said Singh in his letter.

"Lord Ram and Goddess Sita were set on a 14-year-long exile. Goddess Sita suffered injustice during 14-year-long exile", said Singh in the letter.

"After thousands of year of the age of Ramayana, Sita should now at least get the right place in Ayodhya. I hope that my suggestion gets accepted my your cabinet", Singh added.

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Delhi Monuments & Statues etc National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Private Banks Must Stay In Indian Hands, RSS Affiliate Tells RBI Governor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters