Home »  Website »  National »  Boxer Mary Kom Declared Tribes India's Brand Ambassador

Boxer Mary Kom Declared Tribes India's Brand Ambassador

Tribes India is an initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2018
Boxer MC Mary Kom after arriving to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
File Photo
Mary Kom, the five-time world champion boxer was on Thursday named as the brand ambassador of Tribes India, an initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

"I am so happy to be a brand ambassador for Ministry of Tribal affairs for a good initiative," Mary Kom said during the function.

"I am from Manipur and I hope my association with Tribes India will bring great change in the life of tribal community financially and economically. I will try from my end to help the tribal people come forward."

Punch Tantra exclusive collection, which comprises a range of ethic and traditional tribal handicrafts and handloom products, was also unveiled during the event.

