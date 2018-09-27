Boxer Mary Kom Declared Tribes India's Brand Ambassador

Mary Kom, the five-time world champion boxer was on Thursday named as the brand ambassador of Tribes India, an initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

"I am so happy to be a brand ambassador for Ministry of Tribal affairs for a good initiative," Mary Kom said during the function.

"I am from Manipur and I hope my association with Tribes India will bring great change in the life of tribal community financially and economically. I will try from my end to help the tribal people come forward."

Punch Tantra exclusive collection, which comprises a range of ethic and traditional tribal handicrafts and handloom products, was also unveiled during the event.

PTI