The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
15 December 2017 Last Updated at 7:08 pm National

Both UPA And NDA Govts 'Weakened' Anti-Corruption Lokpal Bill, Says Says Anti-Corruption Crusader Anna Hazare

Outlook Web Bureau
Both UPA And NDA Govts 'Weakened' Anti-Corruption Lokpal Bill, Says Says Anti-Corruption Crusader Anna Hazare
FILE PHOTO/PTI
Both UPA And NDA Govts 'Weakened' Anti-Corruption Lokpal Bill, Says Says Anti-Corruption Crusader Anna Hazare
outlookindia.com
2017-12-15T19:13:36+0530

Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday alleged that both the UPA and the NDA governments "weakened" the anti-corruption Lokpal Bill.

He alleged that former prime minister Manmohan Singh "weakened" the Lokpal Bill (when it was framed during his tenure) and Narendra Modi "further weakened" the law by presenting an amendment in Parliament.

A provision was made in the amendment that relatives of (government) officers including wife, children and others will not have to submit details of their property every year, Hazare claimed at a press conference here.

Advertisement opens in new window

He alleged that Modi government was giving "more emphasis to the interests" of industrialists than to farmers who are not getting proper price for their produce.

Hazare demanded that farmers be given pension on attaining 60 years age on a priority basis rather than the government making other things such as GST a priority.

Hazare said a new movement against corruption would launched from March 23 across the country to pressurise the Central government to enact the stringent anti-corruption Lokpal Bill.

To prevent participants from using his movements as spring boards to launch their own political careers, "This time volunteers will have to sign an affidavit stating they will not join any political party or float their own once they are part of this movement against corruption."

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Anna Hazare Delhi - New Delhi Politics National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : In Support Of Shambu Lal Regar, Hindu Groups Unfurl Saffron Flag On Udaipur Court Premises, Attack Police
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters