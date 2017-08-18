Blue Whale Challenge: Goa Police Issues Advisory For Parents

In the wake of increasing suicide cases because of the infamous Blue Whale game, Goa Crime Branch on Friday released an advisory asking parents to install parental control software in computers and mobile phones used by their children, and also limit app usage.

The game, created by Philipp Budeikin, is directly targetting children and encouraging them to harm themselves. The game is linked to the deaths of more than 100 young people around the world.

In this game, kids are encouraged to take on 50 different challenges. Each challenge becomes more dangerous than the last. In order to win this game, the final challenge is to commit suicide. When kids accept the game, the administrator gets some personal information from them.

In case children want to leave or terminate the challenge earlier, the administrator threatens with exposure or harm to their family. When the 50th day comes, a curator instructs the participants on how to commit suicide.

Use Parental Control Software: Know. Prevent. Protect.

• It allows to see all keyboard strokes made on your kid's device. So if a kid gets a challenge to do something harmful, they will google how to do that so you can catch it right away.

• Monitor your kid's search history and get useful insights. They will help you see the state of a mind of your kid.

• View your child's text messages, call logs, search history, communication via Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, etc. Moreover, try to limit apps' usage and block sites promoting dangerous activities.

Children who have entered the game, might have depression or even have had suicidal thoughts. Recognise any changes in your kid's behaviour that may point out depression or any other mental problem.

Look out for following signs and symptoms:

• becoming withdrawn from friends and family

• persistent low mood and unhappiness

• tearfulness and irritability

• worries that stop them from carrying out day to day tasks

• sudden outbursts of anger directed at themselves or others

• loss of interest in activities that they used to enjoy

• problems eating or sleeping

Talk to your kid about the game:

Ask if they have heard about this at school. If you hear this game is being spread at your child's school, ring alarm bells and raise awareness among teachers and parents.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi High Court admitted a plea seeking a ban on the infamous online Blue Whale Challenge game, which has led to the suicide of a number of children in India and abroad. (ANI)