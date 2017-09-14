Bleeding Pradyuman Crawled Out Of Washroom Holding His Neck, Shows CCTV Footage At Ryan International School

The police have recovered a CCTV camera footage in which Pradyuman Thakur, the 7-year-old boy who was murdered in Ryan International School Gurgaon last week, could be seen crawling out of the school washroom, holding his neck with his hand. He was found dead in a pool of blood minutes after that.

The police told NDTV that the footage shows the child enter the washroom. Minutes later, bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who has been accused of murdering the boy by slitting his throat, entered. Seconds later, a bleeding Pradyuman is seen crawling out. He collapsed near the door of the washroom, staining the wall with blood.

Advertisement opens in new window

India Today reported that the CCTV footage near the washroom shows the incident happened between 7.55 am and 8.05 am, which is when Kumar could be seen coming out of the washroom.

According to the postmortem report, the child had had sustained two knife wounds on his neck, one of which had severed the windpipe, making him unable to cry out for help.

The police allege that the 42-year-old Kumar killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him. Kumar has been arrested.

According to India Today, the first person to come across Pradyuman's body was the school gardener. A few teachers from nearby classrooms then rush outside and gather around the boy's body.

Advertisement opens in new window

Kumar could also be seen coming back to the spot and carrying the body to a car.

Subhash Garg, one of the parents who had been present at the school, told NDTV that Kumar did not run away or show any sign of "fear or remorse".

Gardener Detained

The Gurgaon Police on Wednesday detained the gardener, Harpal Singh, who is a key witness in the murder of the Class 2 student, and are likely to arrest some more persons, a senior SIT officer said.

"The SIT does not want to leave out a single piece of evidence which can be important and work as a key breakthrough for us to solve this case. With three days left for submission of charge sheet in court, we have got possible positive leads against ... Ashok Kumar," a senior SIT officer told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)