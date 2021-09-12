Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him
Bhupendra Patel, the new chief minister of Gujarat | PTI

Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel. A qualified engineer, and also a builder, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel

Trending

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him
outlookindia.com
2021-09-12T19:50:55+05:30
Bhavna Vij-Aurora
Bhavna Vij-Aurora Bhavna Vij-Aurora

Bhavna Vij-Aurora

More stories from Bhavna Vij-Aurora
View All

12 September 2021, Last Updated at 7:50 pm

The BJP sprung a surprise as a relatively low-profile first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel was named as Gujarat chief minister to succeed Vijay Rupani.

55-year-old Patel was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday. CM Vijay Rupani, whose sudden decision of stepping down surprised many, proposed his name. Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel.

While there were indications that the BJP will pick up a Patidar leader to be the CM to lead the party into 2022 assembly polls, the name of Bhupendra Patel, 59, was nowhere in the reckoning. Names of other senior and entrenched leaders were doing the rounds. Choosing a low-profile leader as the CM has lately become the hallmark of the BJP. “The last few CMs chosen by the BJP show that the party doesn’t go by established reputations but is more keen to develop a new set of leadership in the states. Uttarakhand choice of CM (Pushkar Singh Dhami) is another example,” says a central BJP leader.

Though Patel may not have a mass base, senior BJP leaders claim that he has a strong base in the Patidar community and that is what swung the vote in his favour. A qualified engineer, and also a builder, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel and had contested assembly elections from Ghatlodia – a seat vacated by her -- seat in 2017. Fighting a tough election, with the Patidars angry with the BJP, he had gone on to win by a record margin of 117,000 voters, the largest for any constituency in Gujarat for the BJP in that election.

BJP leaders say that Patel may be a first-time MLA but he has extensive administrative experience having served two terms as the standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). He was also appointed as the chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) in 2014. His first stint in politics was as a member of the Memnagar municipality in 1998, a post he held for a decade. He also served as a councillor from Memnagar area after the municipality’s merger into the AMC.

BJP leaders say that Bhupendra Patel has the blessings of the central leadership and they are confident that the party will reach its target of winning all 182 assembly seats under him.

The new leader will meet the governor and stake claim to form the government, sources said.

BJP’s central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Joshi and party general secretary Tarun Chaug were present at the legislature party meet.

Tomar met state BJP chief C R Paatil on Sunday morning.

There was talk that Praful Khoda Patel, administrator of the union territories of Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, were among the contenders.

Bhupendra Patel’s name was not in the long list of probables being discussed in state political circles and in a way the first term MLA emerged as the dark horse, a political observer said.

He belongs to the influential Patel community. Mandaviya is from Patidar community.

Rupani (65) on Saturday resigned from the post, his sudden announcement coming over a year before the state goes to polls.

It is not clear what prompted the development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where elections to the 182-member Assembly are due in December 2022.

Rupani, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM - in December 2017.

Rupani, who completed five years in office on August 7 this year, first became the chief minister on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Bhavna Vij-Aurora Bhupendra Patel Vijay Rupani Gujarat CM Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 BJP Gujarat Legislators National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

India To Get Key Information About Wealth Stashed By Indians In Switzerland

India To Get Key Information About Wealth Stashed By Indians In Switzerland

CBI Arrests 7 People In Murder Case During Post Poll West Bengal Violence

Haunted By Sakinaka Rape Case, Maharashtra Police Chief Urges His Men To Step Up Vigil

Militant Killed In Ongoing Encounter In J&K's Rajouri

New Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel To Take Oath On Monday

Man Kills Father Over Same-Sex Relationship With Other Man, Arrested

Vaccine Mandates Harm Long-Term Public Health

SC To Hear Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Into Pegasus Snooping Case

Photo Gallery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

Advertisement

More from India

Man Duped Of Over 6 Lakh Rupees By Online Fraudster In Maharashtra

Man Duped Of Over 6 Lakh Rupees By Online Fraudster In Maharashtra

TMC Lambasts BJP For Using Purported Image Of Kolkata Flyover To Project UP’s Progress

TMC Lambasts BJP For Using Purported Image Of Kolkata Flyover To Project UP’s Progress

Finance Minister Calls Vaccination The Only Medicine To Boost Economy

Finance Minister Calls Vaccination The Only Medicine To Boost Economy

‘Narcotic Love Jihad’ Controversy in Kerala, BJP Backs Bishop

‘Narcotic Love Jihad’ Controversy in Kerala, BJP Backs Bishop

Read More from Outlook

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

J&K: Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat May Only Have Symbolic Value

J&K: Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat May Only Have Symbolic Value

Naseer Ganai / Masarat Alam Bhat (51) is seen as pro-Pakistan. He has been under preventive detention for 11 years. The Hurriyat Conference has said, people of J&K look up to his leadership.

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / Ford recently announced shutting down of two of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. The decision is primarily driven by difficult market conditions and huge losses incurred by the company.

TMC Lambasts BJP For Using Purported Image Of Kolkata Flyover To Project UP’s Progress

TMC Lambasts BJP For Using Purported Image Of Kolkata Flyover To Project UP’s Progress

Outlook Web Desk / The advertisement titled 'Transforming Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath' showed an image of a flyover painted in blue-and-white colours synonymous with the TMC government.

Advertisement