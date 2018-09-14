﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Bhopal: Inmates Of Shelter Home For Disabled Kids Allege Sexual Abuse

Bhopal: Inmates Of Shelter Home For Disabled Kids Allege Sexual Abuse

Police have received the complaint, and a probe is being conducted. No FIR has been registered yet

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2018
Bhopal: Inmates Of Shelter Home For Disabled Kids Allege Sexual Abuse
Representative Image
Bhopal: Inmates Of Shelter Home For Disabled Kids Allege Sexual Abuse
outlookindia.com
2018-09-14T21:11:25+0530

Inmates of a privately run residential facility for disabled children in Bhopal Friday accused its founder of sexually abusing two girls and three boys.


Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh latched onto the issue, alleging that government authorities had ignored a complaint filed in the past against the shelter home's founder who is also its director.

The alleged victims and other inmates of the shelter home, which is located in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal and had a branch in Hoshangabad district until last year, submitted a complaint to police Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, nearly 40 inmates of the shelter home visited the Congress office here, where the party's state media cell chief Shobha Oza held a press conference.

"A girl had complained about sexual harassment by the director to the Hoshangabad collector in February 2017. The complaint was found to be correct but no FIR was registered," Oza alleged.

However, the Hoshangabad branch was closed following the complaint, Oza said.

Afterwards, another physically challenged girl and three boys were allegedly sexually abused by the director, the Congress leader claimed.

The victims filed a complaint with the Director of the Social Justice Department of the state government Friday.

Later in the evening, the victims along with Congress leaders reached the TT Nagar Police Station here to file a complaint.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Dharmendra Choudhary said police have received the complaint, and a probe is being conducted.

No FIR has been registered yet, another police officer said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bhopal Children National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PM Modi Takes Stock Of Economy Amid Depreciating Rupee
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters