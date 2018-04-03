'Bharat Bandh': Newborn, Senior Citizen Die As Ambulances Stuck In Traffic Jams For Hours

A newborn, who was critically-ill, and a senior citizen were among hundreds of people who bore the brunt of violent protests and were stuck for hours in traffic jams during the nationwide 'bandh' called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Monday.

While many had to return home with their damaged vehicles and injuries, the newborn died in Bihar's Vaishali district after his ambulance got caught in a traffic jam during the ‘Bharat Bandh’.

Advertisement opens in new window

(A bike set on fire by a group of protesters during 'Bharat Bandh' call given by Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes Act, in Ghaziabad. PTI photo)





Similarly, a 68-year-old man died in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where after the ambulance carrying him got stuck in a jam barely a kilometre away. The man's son finally lifted him on shoulders and ran towards hospital, but he did not reach on time. The doctors declared him dead on arrival, reported news agency ANI.

In the baby's case, it was the first bandh-related death reported from Bihar, according to NDTV.

The report added that the baby was born at Mahnar health centre, around 52 km from Patna. Later, his parents were asked to take him a bigger hospital in Hajipur when his health deteriorated. On its way, the ambulance was stopped multiple times by protesters.

Advertisement opens in new window

The infant’s mother and her relatives kept urging the protesters to let the ambulance go, but the protesters didn’t pay heed to their requests, reported The New Indian Express.

Eventually, when they were allowed to go, it was too late. When the baby reached the hospital, the doctors declared him dead.

Protests across the country turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab. At least seven people were killed during the protests.

Mahavir Ragawat (40), a Thakur by caste, died during the violence in the Machand area, some 40 km from the Bhind district headquarters, the police said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Akash Jatav, a Dalit, died of gunshots in a clash between two groups in Mehgaon tehsil, 17 km from the Bhind district headquarters.

In Gwalior's Thatipura police station area, two Dalits -- Rakesh Jatav and Deepak Jatav -- were killed in a gunfight between two groups, according to the police.

Vimal Bodh, a Dalit, died of gunshot wounds in Gwalior's Dabra area, the police said.

Rahul Pathak, a Brahmin, was killed in firing at the station area in Morena at around noon.

Violence during the protests was also reported from other districts of the state, including Jhabua. The MP has seen vocal protests, roads and railway tracks have been blocked and shops shut, but by and large, there was no violence.

(With agency inputs)