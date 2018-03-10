The Website
10 March 2018 Last Updated at 7:13 pm National

Bhaiyyaji Joshi To Continue As RSS General Secretary For 3 More Years

Outlook Web Bureau
RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi, who has been holding the post since 2009, was on Saturday given another three-year term.

"The election of seh karyavah was today held peacefully and Shri Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was re-elected for another term," RSS Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya told reporters here.

He was speaking after the triennial meeting of the Sangh,

Joshi will now continue in the post till 2021.

According to sources, who were present in the meeting, no other name was proposed.

The Sangh's general secretary is its executive head who looks after the day-to-day affairs of the organisation.

