Bengaluru Engineer Asked To Play Guitar During His Surgery. Here's Why

In a rare event, a 32-year-old engineer-turned-musician was asked to play guitar during his surgery by the doctors who operated his brain to fix a neurological disorder in Bengaluru.

The techie suffered from "youth of musician's dystonia" a condition that cramped three fingers on his left hand. He was asked to play the guitar to help locate the affected areas in the brain, reported The Times of India.

About a year and a half ago, Tushar (name changed) experienced the first cramp while playing the guitar. Musician's dystonia occurs due to abnormal and involuntary flexion of muscles, because of excessive use, the report adds.

Speaking to the newspaper, Dr Sanjiv C C, a senior neurologist from the University of British Columbia, said, "This problem occurred when he tried to play the instrument and real-time feedback was important for us to ascertain the exact location of the target to be repaired."

A special frame with four screws was fixed to his head that dug deep into his skull. After that an MRI was conducted. The MRI images helped the doctors to get the coordinates of the target area in the brain, along with the entry point to the skull and the path to be followed during surgery, another doctor Sharan Srinivasan informed.

Tushar has completely recovered now and is happy with improvement of his fingers.

"I was amazed to see my fingers improve magically on the operation table itself. By the end of the surgery, my fingers were 100% cured and I could move them like before. Within three days of surgery, I walked out of the hospital all set to play guitar again," he said to TOI.