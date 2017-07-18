BCCI Makes U-Turn, Appoints Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar As Bowling And Assistant Coaches

Making a U-turn on the appointments of Zaheer Khan as bowling consultant and Rahul Dravid as overseas Test batting consultant, the BCCI on Tuesday appointed Bharat Arun as India's bowling coach on a two-year contract.

The board also decided to retain Sanjay Bangar as assistant coach and R Sridhar as fielding coach till the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Arun was India's bowling coach during Shastri's previous tenure as team director and the latter had insisted on his appointment in his soon-to-start second stint with the Indian team.

The decision to appoint Arun, on a two-year contract, was taken after Shastri met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and BCCI officials, including acting president CK Khanna and secretary Amitabh Chaudhary.

"I was very clear in my mind what my core team would be and you have just heard that," Shastri said after Chaudhary announced the appointment in a press conference.

His appointment marks a complete u-turn for the BCCI, which had named Khan as bowling consultant initially before clarifying that it was for specific overseas tours. There is also, no clarity on Dravid's position as batting consultant either.

"All depends on their availability, it depends on individuals, the number of days they want to give but their inputs will be invaluable and they are most welcome," was Shastri's cryptic response on queries regarding Zaheer and Dravid.

Shastri, who was in London when his appointment was announced, thanked the Cricket Advisory Committee -- comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman -- for picking him for the high-profile job.

"I would like to thank the CAC because it is a privilege and honour to be India's coach. And I would like to thank the CAC for considering me worthy enough for the job," he said.

Reports say Khan and Dravid didn't get any contracts.

(With PTI inputs)