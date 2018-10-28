﻿
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: El Clasico Live Streaming, TV Guide, Kick-Off Time, Likely XIs

When and where to watch El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 October 2018
Courtesy: FC Barcelona
Historic Camp Nou hosts the first El Clasico of the season two La Liga giants – Barcelona and Real Madrid – taking on each other for the first time in nearly 11 years without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi has a fracture in his right forearm and is set to miss the next five matches, while Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus over the summer.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: October 28 (Sunday)
Time: 8:45 PM IST
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Competition/Round: La Liga 2018-19, Matchday 10
Current positions: Barcelona (2nd, 18pts); Real Madrid (8th, 14pts)

TV Guide: Sony Ten 2HD
Live Streaming: SonyLiv and Official club pages

Likely XIs:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alba, Lenglet, Pique, Roberto; Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur; Coutinho, Rafinha, Suarez

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Marcelo, Ramos, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Bale, Benzema.

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Squads:

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jasper Cillessen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Chumi, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Arthur, Rafinha, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Malcom, Munir
Manager: Ernesto Valverde

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo, Odriozola, Reguilon, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Marcos Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Dani Ceballos, Mariano, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Jr.
Manager: Julen Lopetegui

