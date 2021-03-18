March 18, 2021
Corona
Geeta, Babita Phogat's Cousin Sister Ritika Phogat, 17, Commits Suicide – Reports

Ritika Phogat took her own life after losing a wrestling match narrowly

Outlook Web Bureau 18 March 2021
Geeta, Babita Phogat’s Cousin Sister Ritika Phogat, 17, Commits Suicide – Reports
Ritika Phogat, 17, was upset after losing in the final of a wrestling competition.
Courtesy: Twitter
Geeta, Babita Phogat’s Cousin Sister Ritika Phogat, 17, Commits Suicide – Reports
outlookindia.com
2021-03-18T10:38:09+05:30

In a shocking development, 17-year-old Ritika Phogat, cousin sister of wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat, has committed  suicide after losing a wrestling match. (More Sports News)

As per reports in various media sections, Ritika, who was training at the wrestling academy of Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Phogat for the last few years, was upset after losing a match narrowly.

Inspired by her much famous sisters Geeta and Babita, Ritika had also taken up wrestling and was competing at state level in junior, sub-junior age groups.

She competed in a wrestling competition in Bharatpur in Rajasthan on March 14 and made it to the final. She lost the final by a narrow margin and was upset and embarrassed. She took her own life in Haryana's Balali village.

Both Geeta and Babita are well-known wrestlers made more famous by Bollywood movie Dangal starring Amir Khan. Their sister Ritu Phogat is a MMA wrestler, while cousin Vinesh Phogat is one of India's biggest medal hopes from this year's Tokyo Olympics.

