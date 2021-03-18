Geeta, Babita Phogat’s Cousin Sister Ritika Phogat, 17, Commits Suicide – Reports

In a shocking development, 17-year-old Ritika Phogat, cousin sister of wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat, has committed suicide after losing a wrestling match. (More Sports News)

As per reports in various media sections, Ritika, who was training at the wrestling academy of Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Phogat for the last few years, was upset after losing a match narrowly.

Inspired by her much famous sisters Geeta and Babita, Ritika had also taken up wrestling and was competing at state level in junior, sub-junior age groups.

She competed in a wrestling competition in Bharatpur in Rajasthan on March 14 and made it to the final. She lost the final by a narrow margin and was upset and embarrassed. She took her own life in Haryana's Balali village.

Both Geeta and Babita are well-known wrestlers made more famous by Bollywood movie Dangal starring Amir Khan. Their sister Ritu Phogat is a MMA wrestler, while cousin Vinesh Phogat is one of India's biggest medal hopes from this year's Tokyo Olympics.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine