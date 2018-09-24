Asia Cup, India vs Afghanistan: TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs

Having already qualified for the final of the Asia Cup with successive wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan, India will face Afghanistan in the final match of the Super Four stage at Dubai on Tuesday.

The defending champions should ideally rest some key players ahead of Friday's final. But considering how fielding a weakened team almost backfired against Hong Kong, India are likely to field their best XI.

It may be an inconsequential match, but India can't afford to lose against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma would look to extend India's dominance.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: September 25 (Tuesday)

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TV Listing: Star Sports Network

LIve Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.