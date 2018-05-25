The Website
25 May 2018 National

Army Orders Court Of Inquiry Against Major Gogoi

Army chief Bipin Rawat said exemplary punishment would be given to the Major if he was found guilty of "any offence".
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-05-25T17:21:23+0530

The army has ordered a court of inquiry against Major Gogoi, who was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police along with a young woman following an altercation at the reception of a hotel on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

The Major and the girl were briefly detained by the police on Wednesday after a Kashmiri armyman, Sameer, accompanying the Major, had an altercation with the hotel staff. The hotel staff had refused to provide a room to the Major and the girl after they found the girl was a local Kashmiri. Sameer entered into a brawl with the hotel staff, leading to a crowd gathering, and later the intervention by the police.

Army chief Bipin Rawat on Friday said exemplary punishment would be given to the Major if he was found guilty of "any offence". 

"If any officer of the Indian army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action," Rawat told reporters at Pahalgham while on a visit to the Army Goodwill School.

"If Major Gogoi has done something wrong, I assure you that he will be awarded punishment at the earliest...The punishment will set an example," the army chief said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has initiated an inquiry into the incident involving Gogoi, whose decision to tie a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle in Kashmir last year sparked a row.

Major Gogoi is the same army officer who had been at the centre of the controversial 'human shield' incident last year.

(Inputs from agencies)

