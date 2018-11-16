Arecibo Message: Google Doodle Celebrates Anniversary Of Interstellar Message

In 1974, scientists sent humankind's first, three-minute long interstellar radio message - the Arecibo Message - and 44 years later, Google on Friday celebrated the feat with a Doodle.

The Arecibo message is a 1974 interstellar radio message carrying basic information about humanity and Earth sent to globular star "cluster M13" 25,000 light years away, with a hope that extraterrestrial intelligence might receive and decipher it.

The message was broadcasted into space a single time via frequency modulated radio waves at a ceremony to mark the remodeling of the Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico on 16 November 1974.

It had exactly 1,679 binary digits (210 bytes) which, if arranged in a specific way, can explain basic information about humanity and earth to extraterrestrial beings.

Astronomer and astrophysicist Frank Drake from Cornell University wrote the message with the help from American astronomer Carl Sagan, among others.

"It was a strictly symbolic event, to show that we could do it," Cornell University professor Donald Campbell was quoted as saying in an Independent report.

Since it will take nearly 25,000 years for the message to reach its destination -- and an additional 25,000 years for a reply, if any, the Arecibo message is viewed as the first demonstration of human technological achievement.

