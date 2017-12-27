Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Mumbai Reception: A Sneak Peek Into Who All Attended The Marriage

After an extravagant Delhi reception, newlywed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their second star-studded marriage reception in the Astor Ballroom of St Regis, which saw the bigwigs of cricket and high-profile celebs of Bollywood.

Wearing a shimmery gold lehenga, Anushka looked elegant as she completed her look with a neck piece and earrings, while Virat looked dapper in an Indigo velvet bandhgala and silk blend Jodpuri trouser. Like the Delhi reception, the outfits for the Mumbai event were also designed by Sabyasachi.

The star couple, fondly called as 'Virushka' by social media users, hosted their second reception bash at a five-star hotel —St Regis, in Lower Parel, where the who's who from the world of sports and Bollywood arrived.

From the Indian squad R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were spotted at the reception.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble also came for the reception.

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal and Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle were part of the grand celebrations.

The whole of Indian squad is present in the city, following the final T20I match against Sri Lanka, besides many others from the fraternity, including M S Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya, are expected to arrive.

From Bollywood 'PK' director Rajkumar Hirani, Boman Irani, Prasoon Joshi and many others were the first ones to arrive.

Some of the big names from the world Bollywood film industry, who attended the event, included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhijat Joshi, Anupama Chopra, Ramesh Taurani, Boman Irani and few others.

Keeping in view the high-profile guests, adequate security personnel were deployed at the venue.

The Delhi reception had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, among others.

After the Mumbai reception, the couple will fly to South Africa, where Kohli will be prepping up for the upcoming series. The actor will spend the New Year's Eve with her husband before flying back to Mumbai to start the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.

In a statement issued soon after their marriage, the couple had said they would shift to their new residence in Worli in Mumbai later this month. They had tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11.

