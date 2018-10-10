﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Amrapali Case: SC Orders Sealing Of 9 Properties

Amrapali Case: SC Orders Sealing Of 9 Properties

The court had on Tuesday sent three directors of the group to police custody.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2018
Amrapali Case: SC Orders Sealing Of 9 Properties
File Photo
Amrapali Case: SC Orders Sealing Of 9 Properties
outlookindia.com
2018-10-10T16:13:51+0530
Related Stories

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed sealing of seven properties of the Amrapali group at Noida and Greater Noida where the documents related to its 46 group companies are kept.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud also ordered sealing of two properties of the group at Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar saying that after sealing of these properties, its keys be handed over to the registrar of the apex court.

The court had on Tuesday sent three directors of the group to police custody, directing them to hand over all the documents of the 46 group companies to forensic auditors. 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Supreme Court Law & Legal National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'You Are Right', Says Rahul Gandhi After Nitin Gadkari Video On 'Tall Promises'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters