The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 June 2018 Last Updated at 2:50 pm National

Amit Shah Meets Ramdev As Part Of BJP's 'Contact For Support' Campaign

Outlook Web Bureau
Amit Shah Meets Ramdev As Part Of BJP's 'Contact For Support' Campaign
Photo credit: Twitter/Amit Shah
Amit Shah Meets Ramdev As Part Of BJP's 'Contact For Support' Campaign
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

As part of the BJP's "contact for support" campaign,  party president Amit Shah on Monday met Yoga guru Ramdev, who is associated with the Patanjali group of companies, and shared the Narendra Modi government's achievements with him.

"I met yoga guru Swami Ramdev as part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' programme and informed him about the Narendra Modi-led government's achievements and public welfare policies in its four years of rule," Shah tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

Following its government's fourth anniversary on May 26, the BJP launched a mega public drive -- 'sampark for samarthan', announcing that its 4,000 functionaries will contact one lakh people, who are well-known names in their fields, to spread the word about its works in its tenure.

Shah will himself contact 50 persons, the party had said.

Launching the exercise, he had met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and Subhash Kashyap on May 29. He also met cricket legend Kapil Dev later.

Shah had earlier said that the campaign was aimed at informing people about various government initiatives, which have resulted in lifting people's living standards as a lot of work had been done to remove the problems people faced in villages and to help the poor live a better life.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Baba Ramdev Amit Shah New Delhi BJP National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : LIVE: CBSE Declares NEET Results
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters