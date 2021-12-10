Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Amarinder Achieved Nothing As Punjab CM: Channi

Castigating the Delhi chief minister, Channi said “outsiders” from Delhi are out to “capture” power in Punjab.

Amarinder Achieved Nothing As Punjab CM: Channi
Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi. | PTI Photo

Trending

Amarinder Achieved Nothing As Punjab CM: Channi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T16:40:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 4:40 pm

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said former chief minister Amarinder Singh achieving nothing during his tenure and has now joined hands with the BJP to satisfy his hunger for power.

Addressing a gathering at the grain market here, Channi also lashed out at the Badals of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for indulging in “open loot” and called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal an “outsider” out to capture power in Punjab.

“Amarinder Singh could not accomplish anything during his tenure and has now joined hands with the BJP, which is inimical to the interests of Punjab, to aspire for power,” alleged Channi. He alleged that Amarinder Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal were “befooling” the people of Punjab and in reality, the SAD, BJP and Amarinder Singh together form a “triarchy”.

Related Stories

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

The chief minister alleged that the SAD “indulged in open loot” of the state, according to an official release. “It is due to the dictatorial manner of the Badal family and (Bikram Singh) Majithia that SAD has been reduced to the sidelines,” he alleged. “As long as Sukhbir and Majithia are in the Akali Dal, the party cannot regain its lost ground”, claimed Channi.

Castigating the Delhi chief minister, Channi said “outsiders” from Delhi are out to “capture” power in Punjab. Only the people of Punjab will rule the state and it is their love that wherever I go, they come in hordes to meet me whereas the rallies of Kejriwal and SAD are always “flop shows”, Channi said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Further attacking Kejriwal, he said the AAP leader makes “tall claims” whenever he comes to Punjab but the truth is that he is totally “ignorant” about the ethos, culture or the issues of the state and what Punjab stands for. The people will not tolerate such leaders, he said.

In a separate event at Rabbon Uchi in Ludhiana, Channi inaugurated the statue of legendary Sikh revolutionary Baba Maharaj Singh. Channi said Baba Maharaj Singh led an anti-British movement in Punjab after the first Anglo-Sikh war and exhorted the people to strive for unity and integrity of the nation and follow the path shown by the first Sikh martyr of the independence struggle. He said Baba Maharaj Singh was a great patriot who sacrificed his life for the sake of freedom of the country. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Charanjit Singh Channi Amarinder Singh Arvind Kejriwal Sukhbir Singh Badal Punjab BJP Former CM AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sikhs
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement