All Lokayukta And CAG Reports On State Will Be Tabled In Assembly, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said all Lokayukta and Comptroller General of India (CAG) reports on state will be tabled in the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here after releasing a White Paper on the last 15-year rule in UP, Adityanath said, "All Lokayukta and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports on Uttar Pradesh will be tabled in the Assembly and committees will be formed for further action on them."

He made this announcement when he was asked about his comments on a Lokayukta report in 2013-14 that Rs. 1400 crore should be recovered and then government didn't take any action on it.

Talking about the White Paper, he said, "The White Paper has been released a day before our government completes six-months. We will come up with our government's six-month achievements tomorrow or day after tomorrow."

Replying a question about the biggest challenge he faced in these six-months, the Chief Minister said that "I will talk about it when I come in front of you with our achievements in these six-months."

After assuming the power in UP, Yogi Adityanath has tightened noose around the pet projects of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

On April 1, Adityanath ordered an inquiry by a retired High Court judge in the Gomti Riverfront Project. The project worth Rs 1,400 crore was launched by Akhilesh government for the beautification of river Gomti and surrounding areas.

Gomti River is under 'assault' at various points of its journey as it meanders through the 940-kilometre stretch of rich alluvial plains of Uttar Pradesh. From industrial effluents to domestic discharge, the river becomes more of a flowing dumping yard for the 15 smaller and bigger towns, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Sultanpur and Jaunpur, in its catchment area.

Akhislesh's another dream project- the Lucknow-Agra expressway- is also on the radar of Adityanath.

On April 22, Adityanath government ordered probe in the Lucknow-Agra expressway project and asked district magistrates of 10 districts to probe acquisition of land for the project.

It is alleged that some of the 3,500 hectare of land that was purchased for the Expressway were artificially inflated in price by officials who then received kickbacks from the landowners. Lands that were in fact farmland were listed as residential, which gave them a higher value.

It is a six-lane expressway which is expandable to eight-lanes in future and was inaugurated on November 21, 2016 by then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

