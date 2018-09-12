The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 September 2018 Last Updated at 5:00 pm National

Weeks After Floods, Kerala Sees Rivers Drying Up Abnormally

This post-flood phenomenon has led the state government to order a scientific study on the matter.

Outlook Web Bureau
Weeks After Floods, Kerala Sees Rivers Drying Up Abnormally
File Photo
Weeks After Floods, Kerala Sees Rivers Drying Up Abnormally
outlookindia.com
2018-09-12T17:00:12+0530
Related Stories

After facing the state's worst floods in a century, Kerala is now seeing mercury levels rising and abnormal drying up of rivers and wells.

This post-flood phenomenon has led the state government to order a scientific study on the matter. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the State Council for Science, Technology & Environment to carry out studies on the phenomenon after floods across the state and suggest possible solutions to the problems.

A series of issues including soaring mercury level, unprecedented dip in water level of rivers, sudden drying-up of wells, depletion of groundwater reserves and mass perishing of earthworms have caused widespread concern in various parts of Kerala after the devastating deluge last month.

The flood-battered Wayanand district, known for its rich biodiversity, recently witnessed the mass perishing of earthworms, causing concern among farmers who attributed it to the rapid drying up of earth and change in soil structure.

Many rivers including Periyar, Bharathapuzha, Pampa and Kabani, which were in a spate during the days of flood, are now getting dried up and their water level has decreased abnormally.

Besides the drying up of wells, their caving in was also reported in many districts.

The flood had altered the topography of the land in many places and 
km-long cracks had been developed especially in high range areas of Idukki and Wayanad which had witnessed a large number of landslides.

After floods, drought condition was also predicted by experts in many districts of the southern state.

"The Centre for Water Resources Management has been assigned the task of studying fall in water levels, changes in groundwater and land cracks," Vijayan, who is under treatment in US, said in a Facebook post.

The topic of biodiversity renovation has been assigned to the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Kerala Forest Research Institute and the Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences, he said.

The study of issues related to roads and bridges had been entrusted with the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre.

The Council was also asked to study separately the structural changes to environment in terms of biodiversity and changes in the habitat of animals and plants and its impacts, the Chief Minister added.

According to official figures, a total of 491 people were killed in monsoon rains in Kerala since May 29. 

( PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Floods National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Starrer A Star is Born To Open At Tokyo Film Festival
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters