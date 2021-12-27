Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Adityanath Pays Tributes To Sons Of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh

Remembering the martyrdom of four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the CM said those who came with the intention of converting India to Islam, today their existence has been erased.

Adityanath Pays Tributes To Sons Of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. | PTI Photo

Adityanath Pays Tributes To Sons Of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh
2021-12-27T22:19:37+05:30
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 10:19 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, saying their sacrifice will inspire them to fight against tyranny and unrighteousness. The chief minister took part in a programme associated with the martyrdom of the sons of the Sikh Guru at his official residence, where Gurbani Kirtan was held, according to a statement.

"It was the divine tradition of the Sikh Gurus that never allowed anti-Sanatan Dharma intentions of foreign terrorists to succeed. From Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Gobind Singh, Sikhism is a wonderful amalgamation of power with devotion. This divine tradition had come to save India. 'Sahibzada Day' will always inspire us to fight against tyranny and unrighteousness," Adityanath said.  

Remembering the martyrdom of four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the CM said those who came with the intention of converting India to Islam, today their existence has been erased. The CM said when Babur attacked India, "terrorists tried to convert the whole country to Islam and enslave India". However, his intention was not allowed to be fulfilled by the Sikh Gurus, Adityanath said.  

-With PTI Inputs

