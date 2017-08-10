The Website
10 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:57 pm National

Acronym Alert: Vice-President Elect Says 3 Cs -Cash, Caste & Community Have Entered Politics

While addressing the media, Naidu hailed India as the best model of secularism. Praising the unity in diversity in the country, Naidu said it is India's speciality.
Outlook Web Bureau
outlookindia.com
2017-08-10T16:59:07+0530

Vice-president elect Venkaiah Naidu has come up with another acronym. This time it is about C's in politics.

Naidu has said that now in politics 3 Cs have entered-Cash, Caste & Community. 

"Unfortunately, now in politics, 3 Cs have entered-Cash, Caste & Community; must return to 4 Cs-Character, Caliber, Capacity & Conduct, " Naidu said, as reported by ANI.

A few days back, Naidu has said that India stands for 'Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians'.

"India stands for: Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians, equally well. This is the mission for India," he said after being felicitated here for winning the vice-presidential poll.

Naidu, who even has a parody handle which goes by @VenkronyNaidu, defeated the opposition's nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, by a wide margin in the August 5 election.

The vice president elect said he has the highest respect for Karnataka, for it had given him an opportunity to serve the country as a Rajya Sabha member for three terms.
He also spoke about Indian democracy's might of making a person from a farmer's family as vice president.
Naidu said he would be very keen to make the Rajya Sabha proceedings meaningful in his capacity as its chairman.

(With PTI Inputs)

