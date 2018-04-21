The Website
National

Abu Salem, 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case Convict, Denied Parole To Get Married

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
Navi Mumbai Commissioner on Saturday rejected 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem's parole application which he applied for his marriage.

Salem had sought parole for 45 days to get married for a second time to Sayed Bahar Kausar.

Salem is currently lodged Taloja jail for his role in the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai that had killed 257 and injured 713 people.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court last year.

