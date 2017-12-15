Abide By Cattle Transport Laws, Violation Of Them Cannot Be Countenanced: Delhi HC To Authorities

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre, the AAP government and the police to ensure compliance of legal provisions on transporting cattle meant for slaughter, saying violation of these laws "cannot be countenanced".

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said none of the authorities have been able to show compliance or implementation of the statutory regime and rules and underscored that action deserves to be taken on complaints and FIRs lodged against the violations.

The court noted that while the petitioner has cited several instances of violations and lodging of FIRs, the authorities have not indicated a single violation.

It also observed that the authorities, including the police have not even shown whether any prosecution was carried out pursuant to the FIRs.

The court said that the issue was "important" and "following the laws and rules is mandatory".

The court was hearing a PIL alleging that cattle meant for slaughter were subjected to cruelty as they were transported in overloaded trucks.

It directed the authorities to "ensure compliance of the statutory regime and rules" and disposed of the petition filed through advocate Anupam Tripathi.

The petitioners, animal rights activists Saurabh Gupta and Gaurav Gupta, had claimed in their plea that cattle are being ferried in violation of the Transport of Animal Rules and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and more than half of the animals die during the journey.

The plea had alleged that the Centre, the Delhi government and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) are turning a blind eye to the violations.

The petitioners had alleged that the trucks are filled three to six times beyond the legal limit and as a result 50 per cent of more of such cattle die during every trip.

The petitioners, who are also members of NGO People for Animals, had alleged that the police stations concerned where such crime is reported are not serious in registering FIR or in taking action against the culprits.

'We Are Against Sunny Leone Wearing Short, Skimpy Clothes': Pro-Kannada Group Protests Actor's New Year Bash In Bengaluru

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene, a pro-Kannada Group, has threatened to mass commit suicide on December 31 if Bollywood actor Sunny Leone participates in a New Year's Eve party in Bengaluru.

The group on Friday protested against her scheduled participation in the event and demanded cancellation of the programme. Members of the group also burnt the posters of Sunny Leone and said her participation in the event is an assault on the culture of the land, reported ANI.

In two weeks, this is the second time the organisation has called for protests against the actor. On Friday, it claimed that they protested in 20 districts across the state.

"We are against Sunny wearing short clothes. If she wears saree and takes part in the event, even we'll go watch her. Sunny doesn't have a good past. We shouldn't be encouraging such people. We will not hesitate to commit suicide on December 31," Harish, the state president of the organisation, told India Today.

“We have all seen what happened at MG Road and Brigade Road on December 31 last year. Bringing people like Sunny Leone to Bengaluru will only corrupt the minds of men and women, and lead them to behave inappropriately,” told a news website, adding: “Is it right to bring a woman, ask her to wear skimpy clothes and dance in order to make money? Are there no Kannada actors? They can ask women to wear sarees and dance gracefully.”

The organiser of the event, Harish, said Sunny has participated in several events in Karnataka.

"This is a family-type programme with Sunny dancing on a Kannada song, and I, being a Kannadiga, have kept the programme's standard based on the Bengaluru culture itself. Even though Sunny got a lot of events that offered her more money, she rejected those and agreed to come to Bengaluru since Bengaluru and Hyderabad are her favourite places. I don't know what the protestors are expecting or what they think; this is a family show where the culture of the state won't be disturbed"

Sunny has worked in a few Kannada films.