Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Trolled For His Latest Ad On Firecrackers

The superstar featured in a Tyre TVC where he advises people to not burn crackers on roads.

Aamir Khan Trolled For His Latest Ad On Firecrackers

Trending

Aamir Khan Trolled For His Latest Ad On Firecrackers
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T18:58:40+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 6:58 pm

Superstar Aamir Khan is facing the ire of netizens after his recent commercial has come under scanner. The actor recently featured in the advertisement of a tyre manufacturing company, where he advises people to not burn crackers on roads as it can cause harm to vehicles.

A Karnataka-based MP has written to the CEO of Ceat Tyres, questioning the burning of crackers on roads, when offering Namaaz often blocks many roads.

Many took to Twitter to call out Aamir Khan and the message the advertisement is giving.

This is not the first time lately that actors are being trolled. Actress Alia Bhatt was trolled for her endorsement of a jewellery brand, whereas, Clothing line Fab India was trolled for their anti-Hindi name of new collection.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Aamir Khan Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Rakshabadhan' Actress Vaishnavi Ganatra Is Inspired By Co-Star Ajay Sharma

'Rakshabadhan' Actress Vaishnavi Ganatra Is Inspired By Co-Star Ajay Sharma

Ananya Panday Appears Before NCB For Second Time; Denies Procuring Ganja For Aryan Khan

Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' Hits Theatre Screens Once Again As Cinema Halls Reopen In Maharashtra

Vikrant Massey: My Ideal Wedding Would Be The Perfect Balance Of Family And Close Friends Around

Tahira Kashyap Pens A Poignant Note On Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Why Is Bollywood So Afraid Of Supporting Shah Rukh Khan ?

'Bhavai' Movie Review: Watch it for Pratik Gandhi, if at all!

Urfi Javed: The Producer Made Me Do A Full Lesbian Scene Threatening To Take Legal Action If I Said No

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu: Get Appalled When Critics Try To Give Me Career Choices

Taapsee Pannu: Get Appalled When Critics Try To Give Me Career Choices

What Got Ben Affleck Excited In 'The Last Duel'? Ridley Scott's 'Shooting Style'

What Got Ben Affleck Excited In 'The Last Duel'? Ridley Scott's 'Shooting Style'

Kajol Trolled By SRK Fans For Not Supporting Her Best Friend And ‘DDLJ’ Co-Star

Kajol Trolled By SRK Fans For Not Supporting Her Best Friend And ‘DDLJ’ Co-Star

Cinema Halls Re-Open In Mumbai; Theatre Owners, Distributors And Filmmakers Rejoice

Cinema Halls Re-Open In Mumbai; Theatre Owners, Distributors And Filmmakers Rejoice

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

PTI / ECB announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will begin on July 1.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement