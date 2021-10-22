Aamir Khan Trolled For His Latest Ad On Firecrackers

Superstar Aamir Khan is facing the ire of netizens after his recent commercial has come under scanner. The actor recently featured in the advertisement of a tyre manufacturing company, where he advises people to not burn crackers on roads as it can cause harm to vehicles.

A Karnataka-based MP has written to the CEO of Ceat Tyres, questioning the burning of crackers on roads, when offering Namaaz often blocks many roads.

Many took to Twitter to call out Aamir Khan and the message the advertisement is giving.

Dear ceat tyres we are Waiting for you to make an Ad saying roads are meant for vehicles not for stone pelting or doing Namaz and Amir khan go give gyaan to ur community about road ethics.

This is not the first time lately that actors are being trolled. Actress Alia Bhatt was trolled for her endorsement of a jewellery brand, whereas, Clothing line Fab India was trolled for their anti-Hindi name of new collection.