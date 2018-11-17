A Sneak Peak Into India Beach Fashion Week 2018

The sixth edition of the India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) gave the audience a one of its kind two-day fashion experience on the 14th and 15th November. Blending perfectly with the theme the designers showcased the best of beach, resort, cruise and destination wear

Paying an ode to the LGBTQ community, The India Beach Fashion Week started with a special show ‘Equal Love’ by designer Anupama Dayal. It was blazing riots of colour and loads of drama on the ramp.

“The theme of my collection is 'Ordinary Love'. Let's be grateful that we have the ability to love, that we live in a country whose judiciary albeit slow moving, recognizes our freedom to express ourselves regardless of religion, community, caste, sex. Open your eyes. Open your heart. All you will see is love,” said Anupama.

Asif Merchant and Ken Ferns displayed their colorful, vibrant, crazy and fun outfits. Animal prints and tribal prints dominated the fashion show. “Travel inspires me and I create fashion out of it. It is the nomadic tribes that have inspired me for this particular collection.” Ken Fern truly created a moment that people will remember. He created a ‘shock value’ to the entire show.

Actress Swara Bhaskar who was the showstopper at the India Beach Fashion Week spoke about how sustainable fashion should be affordable. She said, “Ideally what is sustainable should be affordable.”

Talking about individuality of fashion Swara said, “You can’t fight who you are so why try. Know yourself love yourself and give yourself worth and credit for who you are!”