A Rapist's Ear: What It Took A Woman To Get A Case Registered

It took three days for an alleged gangrape victim to get a case registered at a police station in UP's Aligarh district, and that too after producing a damning piece of evidence -- the severed ear of one of the rapists which she had bitten off.

The woman said in her complaint that she was sleeping with her children at her house in Dautauli village, about 50 kilometres from here, when four men from the neighbourhood barged in and raped her on Monday night.

The husband -– who was sleeping in a temporary room outside the house -- rushed inside on hearing her cries for help only to be assaulted by the accused, she said, adding that she had bitten off the ear of one of the accused to check his advances, but to no avail.

According to the woman, who is in her thirties, she and her husband tried in vain for three days to get their complaint registered at the police station where officials paid no heed to her cries for justice.

The woman said she had also been complaining that she was being threatened by the alleged rapists.

On Thursday however, the victim, carrying the bitten-off ear, met SSP Rajesh Pandey, who immediately ordered for an investigation and also asked the police to lodge an FIR in the case.

A named FIR against four persons has been lodged and investigations are on, the SSP said.

PTI