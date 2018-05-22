8-Month-Old Baby Dies in Ceasefire Violation in Jammu And Kashmir’s Pallanwala

An eight-month-old infant was killed late last night after being hit by a bullet during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Keri Battal area of Akhnoor.

The incident took place when the eight-month-old was sleeping with his family outside their home in Pallanwala sector.

Local police said, "It might be an incident of stray bullet or snipping from the enemy side."

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy shelling across LoC.

I have seen it & the entire world has seen it. It's saddening. Our soldiers are not sitting silent, befitting reply will be given to them: Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home Affairs on 8 month old infant killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Vx4lVtEpRg — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

Following the ceasefire, the residents of the Arnia sector migrated to safer places.

Earlier on May 18, Pakistan violated ceasefire in RS Pura and Arnia sectors, killing a total of five people including one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and four civilians.

