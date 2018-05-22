The Website
National

8-Month-Old Baby Dies in Ceasefire Violation in Jammu And Kashmir’s Pallanwala

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
An eight-month-old infant was killed late last night after being hit by a bullet during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Keri Battal area of Akhnoor.

The incident took place when the eight-month-old was sleeping with his family outside their home in Pallanwala sector.

Local police said, "It might be an incident of stray bullet or snipping from the enemy side."

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy shelling across LoC.

Following the ceasefire, the residents of the Arnia sector migrated to safer places.

Earlier on May 18, Pakistan violated ceasefire in RS Pura and Arnia sectors, killing a total of five people including one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and four civilians.

ANI

