The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 March 2018 Last Updated at 2:43 pm National News Analysis

9 CRPF Personnel Killed In Blast Triggered By Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Sukma District

The blast occurred when a team of CRPF's 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma.
Outlook Web Bureau
9 CRPF Personnel Killed In Blast Triggered By Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Sukma District
Representative image/PTI
9 CRPF Personnel Killed In Blast Triggered By Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Sukma District
outlookindia.com
2018-03-13T15:51:45+0530

Nine CRPF personnel were today killed after suspected Naxals blew up their mine-protected vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, around a year after a dozen jawans were killed in a similar ambush in the district.

Officials said the incident took place around 12:30 PM along the Kistaram-Palodi road of the district when the troops of the 212th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out on an operation.

Advertisement opens in new window

At least nine men have been killed, while two other jawans suffered injuries after the mine-protected vehicle was blown up by multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) concealed under the dirt track, a senior official said.

The injured personnel are being airlifted to Raipur, they said.

The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle, a state police official said.

Soon after the incident, reinforcements were rushed to the spot, around 500 kms from state capital Raipur, he said, adding further details were awaited.

Officials added that the first encounter between the two sides took place at 8 am and later this contingent was targeted by the Maoists.

Twelve personnel of the force were killed on March 11 last year in the Bheji area of the district and their arms looted, when Naxals ambushed their patrol party.

A few days later on April 24, twenty-five personnel of the paramilitary were killed in a similar ambush in Sukma.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chhattisgarh Maoists/Naxals National Reportage
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : China's War On Air Pollution Could Increase Life Expectancy By More Than 2 Years, Says Study
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters