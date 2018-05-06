6 Indians Abducted By Unidentified Armed Men In Afghanistan's Baghlan Province

Unidentified armed men abducted at least six Indians and one Afghan employee of an Indian infrastructure company in Afghanistan's Baghlan province today, a media report said.

The incident happened in Bagh-e-Shamal village of the provincial capital Pul-e-Khomre, TOLOnews reported, citing local officials.

They were abducted while travelling to the area, where the company, KEC, owns an electricity sub-station contract.

Baghlan provincial council has linked the incident to the Taliban.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction so far.

