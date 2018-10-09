﻿
33-Year-Old Woman Loses Life While Saving Neighbours From Fire In Gurugram

Firefighters found Swati Garg unconcious next to the terrace gate on 10th floor almost after an hour of the fire started.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
In an extra-ordinary act of bravery, a 33-year-old woman died while saving her neighbours after a fire broke out in Gurugram's Tulip Orange highrise apartments in sector 69 late on Sunday night.

Firefighters found Swati Garg unconcious next to the terrace gate on 10th floor almost after an hour of the fire started. She died on her way to hospital.

Fire was supposedly caused by a short circuit in the electric shaft area. The flames escalated till ninth floor, filling the corridors with dense smoke and panicking  residents of the building at 2 am on Monday night.

Swati, an interior designer, cautioned almost everyone about the fire and helped them escape but lost her life in this act of bravery. Around 200 people reside in 40 flats in Tulip Orange highrise.

The firefighters began evacuation process floor-by floor, rescuing residents who had taken shelter on the eighth floor.The evacuation process ended by 3.45 am, leaving two injured and one dead.

